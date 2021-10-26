Packers place Allen Lazard on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Packers placed another wide receiver on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

Allen Lazard is the new addition to the list. He was added a day after the team placed Davante Adams on the list. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is also away from the team due to COVID protocols.

If Lazard is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he can come off the list with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. With a game against the Cardinals on Thursday, chances are that the Packers are going to be without both wideouts.

Lazard has 15 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s second behind Adams among wide receivers in catches and yardage.

With Malik Taylor also on the COVID list, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Equanimeous St. Brown are the wideouts on the 53-man roster. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on injured reserve and head coach Matt LaFleur said he could return to this week. The Lazard news may make that development more likely in Green Bay.