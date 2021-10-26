Panthers place John Miller on IR, waive Ryan Winslow

Getty Images

The Panthers’ struggling offense will have to deal with more changes up front in Week Eight.

Carolina has placed guard John Miller on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. Miller suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. He played only 61 percent of the offensive snaps in the contest.

The Panthers have several options to play in Miller’s stead. The team currently lists Dennis Daley and Trent Scott as the starter and backup at right guard on its unofficial depth chart.

Carolina also waived punter Ryan Winslow on Tuesday following a poor performance in Sunday’s loss. Winslow averaged just 36.9 yards per punt on seven attempts in Sunday’s contest. His first punt went just 28 yards, setting up the Giants at the Carolina 41.

Winslow lasted just two games punting in place of Joseph Charlton, who landed on injured reserve with a bank injury on Oct. 14.

On the practice squad, the Panthers released kicker Dominik Eberle and signed punter Lachlan Edwards. The club could use a standard elevation to have Edwards punt in Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.