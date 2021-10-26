Patrick Chung charged with assault and battery on a household member

Getty Images

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family member and vandalism, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Chung, 34, appeared in a Massachusetts court Tuesday for arraignment. He is accused of pushing the mother of one his children to the ground, slapping her in the face and breaking her phone Monday outside her home. He pleaded not guilty.

Chung, who retired from the NFL before this season after opting out of the 2020 season, was released on $10,000 personal surety.

The district court judge granted the woman’s request for a restraining order against Chung. An abuse prevention order directs Chung to keep his distance from the woman and her home for the next year.

Chung did not testify, according to the Associated Press, but his fiancée did speak on his behalf. She accused the woman of hitting Chung first after he attempted to leave her house.

Chung’s next court date is Jan. 7.

Chung reached a plea deal in January 2020 to get cocaine possession charges conditionally dropped. The charges were to be dropped if Chung avoided other criminal activity for two years, submitted to regular drug testing and performed 40 hours of community service.