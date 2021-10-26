PFT’s Week Eight 2021 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2021, 9:27 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals
1. Cardinals (7-0, last week No. 1): Green Bay’s sudden COVID issues make 8-0 a very real possibility.

2. Buccaneers (6-1, No. 2): Beat the Saints, and the Bucs may enter the Bills game at 12-1.

3. Rams (6-1, No. 4): The Lions threw the kitchen sink at the Rams, and the Rams somehow held on.

4. Packers (6-1, No. 5): No Davante? Big problem.

5. Bills (4-2, No. 6): Plenty of winnable games are on the docket.

6. Cowboys (5-1, No. 7): They’ll keep it going as long as Dak Prescott can keep going.

7. Bengals (5-2, No. 8): These aren’t your father’s Bengals. Or your grandfather’s. Or your uncle’s. Or your cousin’s. Or anyone’s.

8. Titans (5-2, No. 9): if they can stay focused each week, they can stay among the top of the conference.

9. Ravens (5-2, No. 3): Plenty of questions suddenly arise as the Ravens embark on their bye week.

10. Chargers (4-2, No. 10): The demise of the Chiefs is great news for the Chargers, who can take over the division.

11. Raiders (5-2, No. 13): Derek Carr is better without Jon Gruden’s constant haranguing.

12. Saints (4-2, No. 12): They finally have two wins in a row, but the team that barely beat the Seahawks will have a hard time beating the Bucs.

13. Browns (4-3, No. 14): We’ll learn a lot about the Browns in their next two games, against the Steelers and the Bengals.

14. Vikings (3-3, No. 15): The post-bye schedule gets a lot more difficult.

15. Steelers (3-3, No. 17): Never, ever write off the Steelers.

16. Patriots (3-4, No. 18): Never, ever write off the Patriots.

17. Chiefs (3-4, No. 11): The Chiefs have lost their swagger, and their opponents have yet to believe that they’ve lost their swagger. The only way out of this mess then is for the Chiefs to get their swagger back.

18. Panthers (3-4, No. 16): David Tepper made his money by buying low and selling high. When it comes to quarterbacks, he’s doing the opposite.

19. Colts (3-4, No. 24): If they lose to the Titans, there’s virtually no chance of winning the division.

20. Falcons (3-3, No. 23): They’ll be hanging around for a wild-card berth.

21. Seahawks (2-5, No. 19): Will Russell Wilson‘s agent be publishing a list of the teams to which Wilson would accept a trade before next Tuesday’s deadline?

22. 49ers (2-4, No. 20): Take out 2019, and the five-year Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch era should get one or both of them fired.

23. Bears (3-4, No. 21): The record is starting to match the perception.

24. Eagles (2-5, No. 22): Why not give Gardner Minshew a shot?

25. Broncos (3-4, No. 25): Where have you gone, Trevor Siemian?

26. Giants (2-5, No. 29): The fish suddenly smells a little bit better.

27. Jaguars (1-5, No. 27): They got their win. How many more are out there this year?

28. Washington (2-5, No. 26): Who else’s jersey can they quickly retire?

29. Jets (1-5, No. 28): The decision to add a veteran quarterback was only about six months late.

30. Dolphins (1-6, No. 30): Is the Tua Mafia actually resisting the idea that Deshaun Watson would be an upgrade?

31. Texans (1-6, No. 31): Tyrod Taylor can win just enough games to screw up their draft position.

32. Lions (0-7, No. 32): The Dan Campbell approach will work, if he gets enough time to get enough players who are built for it.

16 responses to “PFT’s Week Eight 2021 power rankings

  2. I look forward to the comments Friday after Rodgers takes down the clay pigeons at the top.

  3. Man… can the Cardinals get anymore backhanded love here ???

    The Cardinals are fully capable of beating the Green Bay Packers this season at home if prime Reggie White, Sterling Sharpe and Clay Matthew’s came back…

    And this makes it seem as if their only chance of winning us because Devante Adams may be out.

  4. All this talk about Davante not playing, and why? Everyone knows that Rodgers the only one that matters. Without him, this team is NOTHING. Rodgers is our saviour and as long as we have him, we’re going to win, guaranteed. Remember, he already has 1 Super Bowel to his credit, same as Foles. So stop the fuss.

  5. I remember thinking in the offseason that the Dolphins would actually make the AFC East interesting for the Bills this year. What the heck happened to them. Many experts were picking them as AFCE Champs…

  7. 12 AFC teams are within 2 games of 1st place in the AFC. That’s crazy. Can’t tell if they’re all just above average or if the league is better. It’s only 6 teams on the NFC side.

  8. AZ is the real deal. I hope the Packers take them down since they’re my team, but even with a healthy Davante, the Cards are still the better team top to bottom. I’m hoping, but not hopeful.

  9. Mike Zimmer will have the Vikes ready to play ‘Boys by the half, and when they lose in Primetime again, he’ll still have a job Monday morning.

  10. Rodgers ‘The One Hit Blunder’ says E-X-L-A-X says:
    October 26, 2021 at 9:41 am

    All this talk about Davante not playing, and why? Everyone knows that Rodgers the only one that matters. Without him, this team is NOTHING. Rodgers is our saviour and as long as we have him, we’re going to win, guaranteed. Remember, he already has 1 Super Bowel to his credit, same as Foles. So stop the fuss.

    ^^^^^^^^^^

    Takes WAY more than one player to make a winning, no, a dominant, team. Case in point amply illustrated, Detroit under Matt Stafford went nowhere for over a decade. Get the guy to LA and look out NFL.

  11. Take out 2019, and the five-year Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch era should get one or both of them fired.
    ——————-
    Both should be fired immediately.
    Long overdue.

  13. While their record may be the worst in the league the Lions would beat the Texans and Dolphins right now I believe.

  16. Looking at the entire package, Watson would not be an improvement over Tua. On the field at this point in Tua’s career, yes. After all they gave to select Tua, adding another three 1sts to the position is crazy. That’s why the “brain” trust will make the trade.

