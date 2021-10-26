Raiders cut Willie Snead

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Willie Snead‘s brief stint with the Raiders has come to an end.

The Raiders cut Snead at his request, agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s not surprising Snead wanted to leave, as he’s caught only three passes despite playing in all seven games for the Raiders this season.

Snead played three seasons with the Saints and three with the Ravens before signing with the Raiders this year. His best season was his rookie year, when he caught 69 passes for 984 yards in New Orleans.