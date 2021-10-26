Ravens designate Derek Wolfe to return from IR

Getty Images

As the Ravens hit their bye in Week Eight, they are starting to get healthier.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Though he was placed on IR in early October, Wolfe has not played this season. He’s been dealing with back and hip injuries since August, when the Ravens had joint practices with the Panthers.

Wolfe is in his second season with the Ravens after spending the first eight years of his career with the Broncos. He played 14 games with eight starts last year, recording a sack, a fumble recovery, six tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

The Ravens now have a 21-day window to activate Wolfe to the active roster, or he will remain on IR for the rest of the season.