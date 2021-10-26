Report: Allen Lazard on COVID list as close contact, out for Thursday

Getty Images

Allen Lazard joined fellow Packers wideout Davante Adams on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and he reportedly won’t have a chance to come off the list before Thursday’s game against the Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lazard went on the list as an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tested positive. That person is presumably Adams.

NFL protocols say Lazard will have to stay away from the team for five days, which means he’s definitely out for the matchup with Arizona.

Vaccinated players do not have to isolate after close contacts. Those who test positive can be activated after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

The Packers also got a receiver back from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. They activated Malik Taylor from the list and he joins Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Equanimeous St. Brown on the active roster.