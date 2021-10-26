Report: Allen Lazard on COVID list as close contact, out for Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT
Allen Lazard joined fellow Packers wideout Davante Adams on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and he reportedly won’t have a chance to come off the list before Thursday’s game against the Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lazard went on the list as an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tested positive. That person is presumably Adams.

NFL protocols say Lazard will have to stay away from the team for five days, which means he’s definitely out for the matchup with Arizona.

Vaccinated players do not have to isolate after close contacts. Those who test positive can be activated after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

The Packers also got a receiver back from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. They activated Malik Taylor from the list and he joins Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Equanimeous St. Brown on the active roster.

  4. nagyisterrible says:
    October 26, 2021 at 5:01 pm
    Not a big loss. Rodgers makes average receivers look good, see Davante Adams.

    You’d throw every receiver the Bears ever had off a cliff to make room for Davante Adams.

  5. So the vaccinated guy gets Covid and the unvaccinated guy has to sit out while other vaccinated close contacts don’t? Does everyone see how this doesn’t make sense?

  7. So a vaccinated guy gets the virus and spreads the virus to everyone and can play with two negative tests. But an unvaccinated player who only had a close contact with COVID has to go into isolation?

    This is the problem why there is so much hesitancy and division in this country. Nothing makes sense anymore. There is no common sense in this pandemic.

  8. Wow, The vaccine sure does seem safe. Not. What a joke.
    Reading comprehension? He was unvaccinated.

  9. The NFL and PFT are shills for Big Pharma says:
    October 26, 2021 at 5:12 pm
    No, I think it’s mostly just you bruh

  10. It doesn’t make sense only if you don’t understand the idea that the league is making it difficult for the unvaccinated because the league wants to get teams to 100 percent vaccinated so overall risk is lowered greatly.

    I know it’s hard to keep up, but do try.

    I guess if Lazard doesn’t like it…he can quit, right? I mean, that is the conservative talking point on employment?

    Actually I wouldn’t. I already know what happens when Packers receivers leave Green Bay after Aaron gets them a big pay day. They fall flat on their face.

    And if someone dies in an automobile accident while wearing a seat belt, then I guess seat belts don’t do any good, either, right?

  14. I love Lazard. He fits thier system perfect. But he ain’t going to Canton. That being said, he isn’t good enough to not get vaccinated for whatever reason. I suspect he will be deemed spendable in the future

  16. gremlin says:
    October 26, 2021 at 5:09 pm
    Why in the ____ isn’t Lazard vaccinated? This could very well cost GB the game.

    First of all, Not having this bum Lazard isn’t going to make a difference. Second, the vaccine doesn’t work.

  17. Juwann Winfree, Come On Down!
    You are the next contestant in the Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver room!

  18. How much do you want to bet Adams plays? I mean come on, look at the stakes. Thursday night, the hated Packers playing the only undefeated team left and Joe is on the call to gush about #12 all night long. There’s not a chane he doesn’t play even if he doeasn’t pass two negative tests.

