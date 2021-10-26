Report: Saints fear Andrus Peat tore his pectoral

Getty Images

Saints left guard Andrus Peat left Monday night’s win with an injury and the initial belief is that it is going to keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

The team said Peat had a shoulder injury during the game, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is now believed to be a torn pectoral. If an MRI confirms that is the case, Peat will likely miss the rest of the season.

Peat has started every game for the Saints this season and he’s made 79 starts since joining the team as a 2015 first-round pick.

Calvin Throckmorton took over for Peat on Monday night. He made three starts at right guard earlier this season and will likely make his first start on the left side against the Buccaneers in Week Eight.