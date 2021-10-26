Roger Goodell continues to justify lack of WFT transparency by saying some employees wanted anonymity

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT
Commissioner Roger Goodell usually speaks at the end of the NFL’s quarterly meetings. This time, he spoke at the conclusion of the first day of the two-day session.

Goodell was peppered with several questions about the Washington Football Team investigation, and the NFL’s ongoing refusal to disclose information about the findings made by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

Goodell reiterated the longstanding party line that, because some of the current or former WFT employees who came forward requested anonymity, no information will be provided. That continues to be a nonsensical position. They can easily redact the names of the people who want anonymity.

Also, certain aspects of the investigation don’t compromise those who want anonymity, however many (or few) that may be. For example, the investigation uncovered 650,000 emails, some of which were weaponized to take out Raiders coach Jon Gruden. The league has admitted to PFT that those emails fell outside the scope of the investigation. Thus, to the extent that anonymity promised to some current or former employees became the NFL’s stated concern for hiding all information about the investigation, that reasoning DOES NOT APPLY to the 650,000 emails, by the NFL’s own admission.

Put simply, the explanation from the league was and continues to be BS. There’s no other way to put it. Some employees (they’ve never said how many) wanted anonymity, so they bootstrap that into making everything about the investigation secret. They did that for one reason, in my opinion — if specific facts ever come to light about what happened at the WFT over the last decade, it would become untenable for Daniel Snyder to continue to own the team.

Goodell makes $50 million or so per year to peddle these talking points on behalf of the oligarchs who hide behind Big Shield, making the decisions that Goodell then must defend by talking his way through and around whatever questions he may face on the handful of annual occasions that he actually interacts with the media. On Tuesday night, he more than earned his next paycheck by offering up an buffet line of word salads in response to the various questions he faced, for the first time since May.

Goodell’s comments come at a time when the NFL has not yet officially responded to a letter from the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee that seeks a broad array of documents and information about the WFT investigation. Goodell said on Tuesday evening that the league looks forward to working with the Committee. However, neither he nor the league have committed to fully cooperating with the Congressional requests for information.

The league hasn’t committed to full cooperation because the league remains far more committed to doing whatever it can to keep secret any and all information that could take down Snyder, and (more importantly) to ensure that other owners won’t have to worry about workplace allegations morphing into the possible forced sale of the entire workplace.

12 responses to “Roger Goodell continues to justify lack of WFT transparency by saying some employees wanted anonymity

  1. I’m sure that Dan Snyder wants anonymity, and he’s an employee. People in power are excellent at saying something and nothing at the same time.

  4. A big nothing burger huh Rodger? I’m sure this goes a lot deeper and would exposed some more profile individuals. Gruden is going to have to take one for the team.

  5. Lets call this what it is – its a coverup to spare Synder further embarrassment. He can continue to own the team and point to his personnel hirings (minorities and women)as proof that the organization is successfully undergoing a culture shift. Truth is nothing has changed. Nothing will change as long as the despicable Synder is permitted to stay where he is. Where is that woman with the bell from GoT when you need her? SHAME, SHAME, SHAME!!!

  7. Only way they’ll release the emails is if all major sponsors drop them. They lose tons of money they’ll care less about anyones anonymity.

  8. Would you want the feds to come knocking on your door, walk in uninvited, and start going through your house looking for anything illegal or embarrassing to you, and then put it on the front page? That would be fun, wouldn’t it? Do unto others….

  10. The league sticking it to the Raiders, the Davis family and RAIDER NATION.

    Grunden’s words were reprehensible, not criminal.

    The league committed a crime and must be investigated to the fullest extent.

  11. What happened to protecting the shield? Goodell is a hypocrite and this looks ugly for the NFL, but apparently it’s not more ugly as what’s really contained in those emails.

