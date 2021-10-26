Von Miller day-to-day with ankle injury

Getty Images

After last Thursday’s game, Broncos edge rusher Von Miller said his pride hurt more than anything after he was ruled out with an ankle injury.

It sounds like nothing more serious has developed over the long weekend.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that Miller is considered day-to-day as the team begins preparing to host Washington in Week Eight. Miller played just 46 percent of Denver’s defensive snaps in the Week Seven loss. He was close to 90 percent in the Broncos’ previous two games.

Miller has 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in 2021 after missing all of last season with an ankle injury.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Fangio also noted that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (foot/quad) is expected to be a full participant in this week’s practices. Receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is expected to practice after he was designated to return from IR. Linebacker Baron Browning (concussion) has been cleared and will return to practice. And defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb) is unlikely to play in Week Eight.