Wil Lutz out for season after suffering setback in rehab from core muscle surgery

The Saints designated kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve last week. But after Lutz wasn’t activated for Monday’s game, he’s now going to be sidelined for the rest of 2021.

Lutz announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he suffered a setback during his rehab from core muscle surgery and will not play this season.

“2021 has been filled with adversity, personally, but with adversity comes an exciting challenge,” Lutz posted on Twitter. “Unfortunately I had a setback during the rehab process that has forced me to shift my focus to being 100 percent healthy for the long term and shut it down for the season. I want nothing more than to be out there with my teammates helping us win games, and I look forward to doing that when healthy! Thank you to the best fan base in the country for the support and well wishes, we’ll be back stronger than ever.”

Lutz has been New Orleans’ kicker since 2016, making 87 percent of his career field goals and 97 percent of his extra points. The Saints have used three kickers this season. Aldrick Rosas was cut after making just one of his three field goals and Cody Parkey went on IR after one game.

Brian Johnson took over the role on Monday night and hit a pair of field goals and an extra point. He hit the game-winning 33-yard field goal with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter.