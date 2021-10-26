Will Russell Wilson make one last run at getting traded?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are sinking, with a 2-5 record only one year after going 12-4. The low point could come this weekend, if Seattle loses at home to the 1-5 Jaguars. (Seattle currently is favored by only three points.)

Before the season, quarterback Russell Wilson rattled the cage about a possible trade. The effort culminated in his agent claiming in one breath that Wilson doesn’t want to be traded before saying in the next breath that Wilson would accept a trade to the Cowboys, Raiders, Bears, and Saints.

Wilson eventually opted to love the one he’s with, given the possibility that the presence of a new offensive coordinator will take the team, which hasn’t been to the NFC Championship for seven years, to the next level. That hasn’t happened, with concerns spreading this year to the defense, too.

Wilson’s absence due to a finger injury has made things worse. Given, however, that the absence of Wilson apparently has made coach Pete Carroll appreciate his quarterback even more, the team likely becomes even less inclined to move him.

Whether they will or won’t is a different question from whether he’ll try. Wilson is keenly aware of his legacy. He wants to win Super Bowls. The Seahawks seem to be a long way from contending for another one. If he’s going to make another play to get out after what quickly is becoming a lost season, why not make the play now?

Think of what he’d do with a team like the Saints, one of the four teams his agent mentioned in the offseason. Or how about the Browns, whose biggest question mark could be at the most important position on the team?

We’ll likely never know if Wilson’s agent makes one last behind-the-scenes run at making a trade happen, unless it progresses to actual trade talks. Given the issues from earlier this year and the strong possibility that he will make another play for a new team after the season, there are plenty of reasons for him to consider the possibility of making the jump to a new team in time to try to get back to the Super Bowl and win it, this year.

9 responses to “Will Russell Wilson make one last run at getting traded?

  1. Would be great to see the Seahawks beat the Texans to the punch and snag all this draft choices from the Miami Dolphins.

  3. Watching Geno stink up the joint was rough, even as a neutral with no dog in the race. It was just bad football. Wasting timeouts, bad throws, taking unnecessary sacks, running around like a headless chicken, sloppy with the ball. No wonder teams dish out tens of millions of dollars in mediocre to average quarterback play, which yesterday was not.

  4. Texans may benefit from such a trade….
    Really could not see him in a Dolphins or Panthers uni but stranger things have happened (like Rivers as a Colt)…

  5. It makes sense for everyone. Hawks’ best case scenario this season is breaking .500. They were underachieving before Russ got hurt. Playoffs are out of the question. Plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, and no 1st rd pick next year. Moving him now to a contender makes him happy, the haul they get for him can be used on a new QB, and it’s the best way for Carrol and Schneider make everyone forget about the disaster trade for Jamal Adams and maybe save their jobs. They should be working with Russ’ agent to make it happen.

  6. What a diva. Would rather have someone like Taylor Heinicke who is every bit as mobile and skilled at a fraction of the cost. Wilson eats up salary space ensuring that Seattle stays stuck in the mud.

  9. bondlake says:
    October 26, 2021 at 1:12 pm
    How about Rodgers to Seattle for Wilson in GB?
    ————-

    As much as I don’t want Aaron to leave Green Bay, having Russell come back to Wisconsin would make it somewhat tolerable.

