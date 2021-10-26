Woody Johnson at league meeting on WFT investigation: “We’re here for football”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT
New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Are you ready for some football? Football is family. We’re here for football.

The last of those three sentences could very well be the first talking point issued by the league to the various owners who face questions at the league meeting in New York about the Washington Football Team workplace investigation and email scandal.

Case in point, Jets owner Woody Johnson was asked whether the materials should be made public. Said Johnson (via Mark Maske of the Washington Post), “I don’t know. That’s something between the league and the various people involved in that. I’m not going to really opine on that. We’re here for football.”

Yes, we’re here for football. Don’t be surprised if more owners say that, or something like it.

The WFT situation is football. It’s an important part of the football business. And as an owner of one of the league’s 32 teams, Johnson has a partial say in whether, for example, the league will decide to release the emails.

Johnson is the league, or at least 1/32nd of it. His opinion matters. He can choose not to share it, but it matters.

He also can choose to recite talking points that help the league avoid dealing with the issue, especially since the league has a constant stream of bright, shiny objects that distract attention from controversy in the form of football games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

We’re here for football. Are you ready for some football? After all, football is family.

20 responses to “Woody Johnson at league meeting on WFT investigation: “We’re here for football”

  2. I agree. It’s between the WFT and Bruce Allen. Or, at least it was. The more the owners give attention to this, the bigger it will become. Smart to ignore it, and press ahead with football issues.

  4. seems like woody is confused on what football is….as the jets are playing something other than football the last decade….

  6. The only reason Snyder isn’t kicked out of the league for general wretchedness is that other teams know he will always field an easy mark on Sundays. It is like the Washington Generals tainted with a toxic work environment.

  8. I don’t know of many private businesses that have any interest in voluntarily releasing hundreds of thousands of internal emails, for any reason.

  12. jurgyisgod says:
    October 26, 2021 at 2:16 pm
    I’d wager more on the fact that Snyder being 1 of the 32 owners (I guess you could say 1 of 31), he most certainly has the ammunition to take people down with him. The rest of the owners have probably had some email back and forth with Snyder, and they dont want to get Gruden’d out of football. Not to imply it would be the same language/tone/etc, but there is little doubt all of the owners have “the goods” on the other owners. They all know where the bodies are buried

  13. “Government stay out of the NFL.”

    Um, government is already heavily involved in the NFL.

    Its involved on the federal level through the antitrust exemption that allows the vastly profitable TV contracts.

    Its involved on the state and local level through all the juicy tax breaks and huge amounts of additional taxpayer money most owners get towards their stadiums.

    No, he’s not kicked out because he has the goods on several other owners. And the other owners know that Dan Snyder is one of least trustworthy, most vindictive, and most loathsome people alive. Which — among NFL owners — is truly saying something.

  16. The only thing I can say at this point is the investigation, with the leaks that have already happened, is a good example as to why Brady didn’t hand his phone over.

    With the NFL there is always leaks and with the personal phone of a celebrity there is no way I’d trust handing it to that bunch of goofballs.

  17. Hey Woody, you just traded for Joe Flacco, the Jets again have never been about playing football. Some may say they don’t even know what NFL football is.

    #FIRESNYDER

  18. charliecharger says:
    October 26, 2021 at 2:02 pm
    It is an NFL issue if one of the 32 teams has a toxic work environment. 40 (or more) employees complaining is no small thing. Just like players getting into trouble off the field or drunk coaches driving into cars pulled to the side of the road, it’s bad for the league to have this stuff happen.

    Ignoring it is the last thing they should do – they should fix it.

  19. While its interesting the media want to try to make this a story — this isn’t a story.

    If I’m the WFT and NFL – I’d do exactly what they are doing – move on…stop trying to create drama from an old story.

  20. Woody’s house is far too glassy for him to hurl stones at Snyder or anyone else. After the comments he allegedly made as Ambassador, he may have some damaging emails himself in the pile.

