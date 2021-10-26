Woody Johnson has “unwavering, steadfast confidence” in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

Getty Images

The Jets are 1-5 and coming off a 54-13 loss to the Patriots, which meant team owner Woody Johnson got asked about his confidence in head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas on his way into owners meetings in New York Tuesday.

Johnson called the two men “deep thinkers” who are trying to do “things like establish a culture and they’re getting the right players in the right positions.” The results have not been what anyone would hope for, but Johnson said those traits were why he believes that the team has the right people guiding the football operations.

“I have unwavering, steadfast confidence in Joe, Robert, and the coaching staff,” Johnson said, via DJ Bien-Amie II of the New York Daily News. “I’ve been around for going on 22 years, with my little absence that I had recently, and this is a good group. So we will get it right.”

The Jets have gone through a lot of coaches and General Managers since Johnson bought the team in 2000 and there haven’t been many instances of getting it right through that process. Douglas and Saleh could change that, but tangible signs of improvement are in short supply.