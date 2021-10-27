Aaron Rodgers loves the energy veteran additions have brought to Packers

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t always been thrilled with the team’s personnel decisions, but he gave his stamp of approval to some of their recent moves.

The Packers signed pass rusher Whitney Mercilus last week to continue a run of adding veteran players to plug holes in the team. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell signed in June, wide receiver Randall Cobb returned to the team in a July trade, linebacker Jaylon Smith signed as a free agent after being released by the Cowboys this month, and cornerback Rasul Douglas was signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad.

“You love when you can plug in veteran players who can play football at a high level in those spots. . . . I love the energy with these guys,” Rodgers said, via Brandon Carwile of USAToday.com.

The Packers won’t have time to bring in any veteran receivers to help cover for the absence of Davante Adams or Allen Lazard this week, but having Cobb helps keep the cupboard from being totally bare.