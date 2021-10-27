Alvin Kamara is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Saints relied heavily on running back Alvin Kamara in Seattle on Monday night and he came through for them.

Kamara ran 20 times for 51 yards, including a 12-yard gain on third-and-10 to set up the game-winning field goal, and caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in the 13-10 win. The 30 touches and 10 catches were season-highs for Kamara and they were essential to the team moving to 4-2 on the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Kamara has been named the NFC offensive player of the week for that effort. It’s the second time he’s taken the prize with the first coming in recognition of his six-touchdown game in Week 16 last season.

Kamara and the Saints will be back at it against the Buccaneers and a path to victory in that game likely includes another heaping dose of Kamara on offense.