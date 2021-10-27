Antonio Brown remains out indefinitely with sprained ankle

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown missed the Week Six romp over the Bears with an ankle injury. He’ll likely continue to miss time.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Browns is dealing with an ankle sprain, but that “it’s around his heel.” Arians added that, as characterized by Stroud, “there’s no way to know how long [Brown] will be out.”

Brown was present for practice on Wednesday, but he had a crutch.

The Bucs visit the Saints on Sunday, before a Week Nine bye. After that, they have games against Washington, the Giants, the Colts, and the Falcons before a Week 14 game against the Bills.

The Bucs have a deep and talented receiving corps, making Brown’s absence less of an issue that it otherwise would be. Still, they’re better off if they have him.