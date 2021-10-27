Baker Mayfield feels “noticeable difference” in left shoulder, will see what he can do in practice

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield missed last Thursday’s win against the Broncos with a left shoulder injury that will likely require a surgical solution at some point, but he hopes to be able to wait to have that operation until the season is over.

On Wednesday, Mayfield told reporters that he feels a “noticeable difference” in his shoulder after the extended time off and that no one has discussed shutting him down for the season at this point.

Mayfield said he will see what he’s able to do when the team practices later in the day and that it’s “absolutely” possible that he’s able to play against the Steelers. He added that he won’t play if he thinks he’d be hurting the team because he’s limited by the injury.

Case Keenum started against Denver and would get the nod against Pittsburgh if Mayfield isn’t ready to go.