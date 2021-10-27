Baker Mayfield limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has a completely torn labrum, fraying and a fractured humerus bone in his left shoulder. He sat out last Thursday’s game against the Broncos, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts.

Season-ending surgery could become necessary, but Mayfield said Wednesday none of his doctors have told him surgery is a foregone conclusion, even in the offseason.

“No, and I don’t think anybody else has the knowledge to be able to do that, either,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal.

Mayfield practiced Wednesday as a limited participant. He “absolutely” has a chance to play Sunday, and he expects to make it through the season.

“I’m completely confident in that,” Mayfield said. “If you go out there, you’re scared, you’re timid, that’s how you really get hurt seriously, so I can’t do that. [I’m] trying to get the strength back and be able to go as close to 100 percent as possible, and if that’s not the case then we trust the guys we have out there.”

Mayfield said he tore the labrum and had fraying in his shoulder Sept. 19 when he attempted to make a tackle on an interception return against the Texans. He did more damage, including the fracture, on Oct. 17 when Cardinals edge rusher J.J. Watt sacked him.

He dislocated the shoulder in both games but did not miss a play in either game.

Mayfield, though, could not go on a short week in Week 7 despite his best effort to remain in the lineup. He said the week off made “a noticeable difference in range of motion and strength.”

“If I’m not able to be close to 100 percent or help this team, if I’m in a situation where I’m going to hurt the team, I’m not going to go,” Mayfield said. “So that’s where we were at and that’s what we evaluated.”