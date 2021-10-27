Ben Roethlisberger feeling healthier after Steelers’ bye week

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has had the kind of start to this season that is leading people to wonder whether he can still get the job done at age 39. But Roethlisberger says he’s feeling better coming off the bye week.

Roethlisberger said he will practice today — he usually gets Wednesdays off as a veteran rest day — and that he’s feeling healthier after hip and shoulder injuries had time to heal.

“It was very nice to have some time to rest, relax and get it back,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

As rough a start as it’s been for Roethlisberger, a win over the Browns on Sunday would have the Steelers at 4-3 and right in the thick of the AFC playoff race. It’s not too late for Roethlisberger to turn this season around, and he’s sounding optimistic.