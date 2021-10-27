Bills won’t have Dawson Knox this week

Getty Images

Bills tight end Dawson Knox broke his right hand before throwing a two-point conversion to quarterback Josh Allen in the team’s Week Six loss to the Titans, but he won’t have a chance for a repeat against the Dolphins this weekend.

Knox had surgery during the team’s bye week and Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that he will not be in the lineup this week. McDermott did not share a timeline for when the team expects Knox to be able to return to action.

Tommy Sweeney is the only other tight end on the active roster, but the Bills have a couple on the practice squad and fullback Reggie Gilliam has experience at the position.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley (rest) and offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) were also out of practice. Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (foot) was a limited participant.