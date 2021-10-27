Brandon Scherff returns to practice, Terry McLaurin sits out

Getty Images

Washington welcomed right guard Brandon Scherff back to the practice field on Wednesday.

Scherff has missed the last three games with a knee injury and did not practice at all in the weeks leading up to those games, so this is a welcome first step back toward the lineup for the All-Pro. Scherff was a limited participant in the session.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was not on the field to welcome Scherff back, however. He’s been playing through a hamstring injury and also missed practice last Wednesday. McLaurin had seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay.

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (groin) and Dyami Brown (knee) remained out for Washington.