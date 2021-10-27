Dan Campbell: It would mean everything to win this week, particularly going into a bye

Getty Images

The Lions have been close to getting over the hump several times, but still have not put a number in the win column in 2021.

Head coach Dan Campbell pulled out all the stops last week against the Rams, and the team had a chance to put a go-ahead touchdown on the board late in the fourth quarter. But defensive back Jalen Ramsey‘s interception off quarterback Jared Goff in the end zone put an end to Detroit’s hopes.

Playing the Eagles at home on Sunday, the Lions have a chance to get that elusive first win before their Week Nine bye. And while Detroit obviously wants a win at any point, going into the week off on a high note would be especially encouraging.

“The same thing that makes this game so tough and hard is the same thing that makes it just unbelievably exciting and blissful, if you will, to get a win — because they’re so hard to come by, you know? And you’ve got to earn them, you really do,” Campbell said in his press conference. “So, it would mean everything. And look, particularly going into a bye, too. Anytime it would be good, but I think just to… Man, you end on a right note, we get these guys [to] get their body back a little bit, and then you come back and you almost feel like you’re starting over somewhat. You’re continuing the progress you had. But now, I’d say [if we win], we’ve turned the corner here and now we’re ready to go, got our first win under our belt.”

Philadelphia has had its own set of struggles, entering this week at 2-5. If the Lions can execute just a bit better, they’ll have a good shot at getting that elusive first victory and head into the break with some good vibes.