Davante Adams doesn’t travel with Packers

Getty Images

There’s a slim chance that wide receiver Davante Adams will be cleared to play against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but he’ll need to get to Arizona via different means of transportation than the rest of the team.

Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that Adams is not flying with the team on Wednesday as he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. Adams would need to get two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be cleared without a 10-day quarantine period.

That leaves the door slightly ajar for Adams if he tests negative on Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s not a likely outcome.

The Packers are definitely going to be without wide receiver Allen Lazard as he went on the list as an unvaccinated close contact who must spend five days away from the team. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is also out due to COVID protocols.