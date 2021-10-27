Deion Jones named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Deion Jones has been a key member of Atlanta’s defense since he was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft.

He was at his best in Sunday’s victory over Miami and now he’s been rewarded for the performance.

Jones is the NFC defensive player of the week after amassing 15 total tackles, a sack, and three tackles for loss while playing every defensive snap in the 30-28 victory.

This is Jones’ third defensive player of the week award, having won it in 2017 and in 2019. He’s also the third Falcons defensive player to ever win three defensive player of the week awards, joining Deion Sanders and Chuck Smith.

Jones and the Falcons will take on the Panthers at home this weekend.