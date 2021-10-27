Graham Gano is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Giants kicker Graham Gano had some bad feelings about how the Panthers handled a 2019 injury that wound up costing him an entire season and he got a chance for payback last Sunday.

Gano hit all three field goals and both extra points he tried against Carolina in a 25-3 Giants win. All three of the field goals were from beyond 40 yards and one of them was a 53-yard strike.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Gano is this week’s choice as the NFC’s top special teams player. It’s his fourth weekly prize and he’s also a two-time special teams player of the month.

Gano has made 15 of his league-high 17 field goal attempts this season. He’s also made all eight extra points he’s attempted for the 2-5 team.