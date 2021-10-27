J.J. Watt will reportedly have shoulder surgery that is “likely” season-ending

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt‘s first season with the team apparently is over, after only seven games.

Watt will have shoulder surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The procedure is “likely” season-ending for Watt.

The three-time defensive player of the year signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Cardinals after being released by the Texans earlier this year.

Watt had started all seven games for the Cardinals. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against his former team. He finished the game despite the injury.

This becomes the fourth season of Watt’s career that will be cut short by injury. In seven different seasons, he started every game of the regular season.