J.J. Watt won’t play Thursday night, DeAndre Hopkins questionable

The Packers are likely to be without wide receiver Davante Adams for Thursday night’s game and the Cardinals are definitely going to be without defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt was ruled out by the team on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury. Watt was listed as a non-participant in practice all three days this week.

Watt has 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, a sack, and a forced fumble in his first seven games with the Cardinals.

DeAndre Hopkins was also listed as out of practice all week with a hamstring injury, but he’s been listed as questionable to face the Packers. Hopkins has been a regular on the injury report this season, but has not missed a game.

Tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), center Max Garcia (Achilles), and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) are also listed as questionable.