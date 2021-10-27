Jalen Hurts: We have to stop beating ourselves

Getty Images

Philadelphia had all kinds of trouble slowing down Las Vegas’ offense in Sunday’s 33-22 loss, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to complete 31 of his 34 passes.

It didn’t help that the Eagles finished with a pair of giveaways, including a critical fumble deep in their own territory that led to a Raiders field goal just before halftime.

Though the team is 2-5, quarterback Jalen Hurts said on Wednesday that he continues to feel like Philadelphia can easily get on track.

“I’ve said it all year and I believe it. We had a very productive team meeting today. And we’re right there,” Huts said in his press conference. “It’s all self-inflicted things that have stopped us. And, really, we’ve stopped ourselves in a lot of these situations. So we have to overcome that and stop beating ourselves.”

Hurts has been up and down in his first full season as a starter, completing 61 percent of his passes for 1,716 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 361 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns this season.

But Philadelphia is just 18th in scoring and 21st in total yards in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach and offensive play-caller.

The Eagles play the Lions on the road in Week Eight and if those self-inflicted mistakes aren’t corrected, Detroit could very well come away with its first victory of the season.