Ja’Marr Chase named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

When the Bengals drafted Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, they likely envisioned games like Chase had on Sunday.

The young receiver caught eight passes for 201 yards with a touchdown in the 41-17 blowout victory over the division-rival Ravens.

Now Chase has been honored for his performance, as he was named AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday morning.

Chase had several key plays in the win, but none more than taking a short slant 82 yards for a touchdown on third-and-2 in the third quarter. That gave Cincinnati a 27-17 lead, an advantage that would only expand for the rest of the second half.

Through seven games, Chase clearly looks like the offensive rookie of the year. He has 35 catches for 754 yards with six touchdowns, leading the league with a whopping 21.5 yards per reception.

At 5-2, the Bengals will try to keep the good times rolling against the Jets on Sunday.