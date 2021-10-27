Javon Kinlaw might need season-ending knee surgery

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has played 18 games since the 49ers made him the 14th overall choice in the 2020 draft. Kinlaw injured his knee in a Dec. 20 game against the Cowboys that required multiple offseason procedures.

Yet, Kinlaw continues to have knee issues.

Kinlaw has yet to have a full practice this season. He didn’t practice at all last week and is out again Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Wednesday that Kinlaw might require season-ending surgery.

“Right now, he’s down in [Los Angeles], trying to figure that out, whether he’s going to get surgery or not, and what kind of surgery,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And I think we’ll get some news on that pretty soon.”

Kinlaw has eight tackles in four games this season.

The 49ers also are practicing without linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), defensive end Dee Ford (concussion), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), receiver Deebo Samuel (calf), safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle).