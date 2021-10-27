Jayon Brown, Derick Roberson, Aaron Brewer designated for return by Titans

Getty Images

The Titans started the process of bringing three players back to their active roster from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The team announced that linebackers Jayon Brown and Derick Roberson have beed designated to return along with offensive lineman Aaron Brewer. All three players will have 21-day windows to be activated and will be shut down for the season if that doesn’t happen.

Brown started the opener and appeared in two other games as a reserve before going down with a knee injury. He has nine tackles on the season.

Roberson has been out since hurting his knee in Week One and Brewer injured his knee in the team’s Week Four loss to the Jets.