Jets designate Jarrad Davis for return from injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets put a pair of linebackers on injured reserve Tuesday and they started the clock on getting one off the list on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have designated linebacker Jarrad Davis for a return to active duty. The move opens a 21-day period for Davis to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that window.

Davis hurt his ankle in the team’s second preseason game and went on injured reserve ahead of the season opener.

The Jets also announced that punter Braden Mann and defensive end Kyle Phillips have been designated for return. Mann hurt his knee in Week One and Phillips has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of camp. He ended last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.