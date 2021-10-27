Juston Burris returning to Panthers practice

Getty Images

The Panthers designated Myles Hartsfield for return from injured reserve last week and another defensive back took a step back toward returning to the lineup on Wednesday.

Safety Juston Burris will practice with the team on Wednesday for the first time since going on injured reserve. Burris injured his groin in the team’s Week Three win over the Texans.

That was the same game when running back Christian McCaffrey and cornerback Jaycee Horn were injured. It was also the last time that the Panthers won a game.

Burris had 11 tackles, an interception, and a tackle for loss in the first three weeks of the season. He’ll have a 21-day window to practice with the team and can be activated at any point, but he will be shut down for the season if he doesn’t return to the active roster in that period.