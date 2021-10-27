Limited practice for Trey Lance on Wednesday

Getty Images

49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will return to practice on Wednesday after missing all of last week with a knee injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Lance will be a limited participant in his first practice session since being hurt in Week Five. The 49ers have already said that Jimmy Garoppolo will start this week and Shanahan said that everyone with the team is on the same page when it comes to bringing Lance along.

“They know how I feel and I know how they feel. We didn’t draft Trey just to fix this year. We drafted him as the QB of the future and it’s a matter of time,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

A loss to the Bears this weekend would make the 49ers 2-5 on the season and push them closer to a time when Lance is the quarterback of the present.