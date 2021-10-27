Lions sign Tommy Kraemer to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Lions have done some shuffling to their roster as they look for their first victory of the season in Week Eight.

Offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer has been signed to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad. Kraemer has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad this season after signing with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in the spring.

He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

Detroit also announced that the team has re-signed offensive tackle Darrin Paulo and defensive back Daryl Worley to the practice squad. Paulo was released from the practice squad earlier this month. Worley was released from the active roster on Tuesday. He appeared in three games and made two tackles for Detroit.

The Lions host the Eagles on Sunday.