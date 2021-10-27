Marquez Valdes-Scantling making trip to Arizona and could play

Getty Images

The Packers are short-handed at receiver, with their top two wideouts, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor are the receivers left on the team’s 53-player roster. But the Packers could receive some much-needed help Thursday night.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who remains on injured reserve, is traveling to Arizona, Doug Kyed of PFF reports. Valdes-Scantling wants to play, and it seems likely he will play.

Green Bay will have to make a move before 4 p.m. ET Thursday to get him back on the 53-player roster.

Valdes-Scantling went on injured reserve Oct. 2 after hurting an ankle against the 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling has six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He has seen action on 119 offensive snaps.