Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari looks great, but timing needs to be right to activate him

The Packers will be short on wide receivers for Thursday’s game against the Cardinals and it looks like they’ll also remain without left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari’s window to return to active duty opened last week when he returned to practice, but he did not play against Washington last Sunday and head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t sound like he’s planning to put Bakhtiari in the lineup this week either.

“A lot of it comes down to just collectively, with David being part of that group, our medical staff, obviously [General Manager Brian Gutekunst] and all of us kind of getting together to make the best determination of where he is and if he’s ready to go or not,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I think everything is up in the air with him in terms of — I said a long time ago it’ll be day to day — but the last thing we want to do is, again, put him at further risk. He’s coming off a really significant injury. He looks great. He’s worked his tail off. He’s put a lot of hours in. We just want to make sure the timing’s right.”

The Packers didn’t practice on Monday and they only held a walkthrough on Tuesday, which isn’t ideal for bringing a player back from an extended absence caused by a torn ACL. They’ll have a more typical practice week before facing the Chiefs in Week Nine and that could be the spot for Bakhtiari to return to action.