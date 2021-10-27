Matt Nagy: We’re working through everything with Khalil Mack

Getty Images

A report on Wednesday indicated Bears linebacker Khalil Mack will miss this weekend’s game against the 49ers with a foot injury and that he could wind up going on injured reserve as a result of an issue he’s been dealing with for most of the season.

Head coach Matt Nagy met with the media for his press conference later in the day and said that the team is still working through things with Mack. Nagy said that “absolutely no decisions” have been made regarding Mack’s availability for Sunday’s game at this point.

Mack was first listed on the injury report because of his foot in Week Four and he’s had limited practice time over the last few weeks. He has not missed any games and has 19 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery on the season.

The Bears also have Robert Quinn on the COVID-19 reserve list. He went on the list more than a week ago, so could come off ahead of Sunday’s game but it’s unclear if he’ll be in the lineup.