Matt Rhule: We feel really good about Sam Darnold

Getty Images

The Texans may or may not trade Deshaun Watson before Tuesday’s trade deadline. So far, the quarterback has waived his no-trade clause only for a trade to the Dolphins.

The Panthers, who have interest in Watson, may or may not get a chance to trade for him.

For now, though, the Panthers’ starter is Sam Darnold. Despite being benched Sunday, Darnold took all the first-team reps in Wednesday’s practice, coach Matt Rhule said.

Rhule’s response to a question about Watson on Wednesday echoed what he said earlier this week when asked about Watson.

“For me right now, I’m focused on this week and trying to to beat Atlanta,” Rhule said. “Feel really good about Sam. Obviously wasn’t a great game this past game. At the end of the day, when Sam goes back and watches himself or our whole team goes back and watches themselves against the New Orleans Saints, we see exactly what he is and was and can be, and we’ve just got to get back to that spot. Obviously, as you know, I can’t comment on any other player. I’m focused on Sam and getting him back to the level he was playing at. I think that has to be everyone’s focus.”

The Panthers offense has flatlined since running back Christian McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury. The team was 3-0 with McCaffrey and is 0-4 without him.