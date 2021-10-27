Mike Tomlin should be honored, not offended, by USC chatter

Getty Images

On Monday, USC legend Carson Palmer threw Mike Tomlin’s hat in the ring for the vacant job with the Trojans. On Tuesday, the Steelers coach provided a passionate denial of any interest — past, present, or future — in any college job.

Tomlin took it a step farther, coming off as offended by the notion that he’d be asked about the USC job. He wondered aloud whether Chiefs coach Andy Reid or Saints coach Sean Payton are getting those kinds of questions.

Actually, Payton went through a stretch where he got constant questions about possibly leaving the Saints. Every November or December, Sunday Splash! reports suggested that Payton was on the way out. He’s still there.

As to Reid, why would anyone think a guy in his 60s with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback would want to start over, especially with any college team?

Besides, Tomlin isn’t the first NFL coach, successful or not, to be linked to college jobs. It happens, and for good reason. The money can be comparable, especially since the Steelers don’t pay market value to head coaches.

Besides, USC isn’t some mid-level program. The team currently stinks, and it’s looking to re-establish itself. Combine Los Angeles with the name, image, and likeness revenue possibilities and a coach with extensive NFL experience, and the Trojans could become Tuscaloosa West, getting the best of the best recruits as it becomes the newest pro football factory.

So which NFL coaches would be targets to transform USC, and are young enough to be there for 15-20 years, if all goes well? Tomlin, Payton, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Titans coach Mike Vrabel all make sense. Or how about Rams coach Sean McVay. Or maybe 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan?

Part of the problem is that NFL head-coaching contracts tend to be a little harder to escape than college contracts. Even if Tomlin wanted out, the Steelers could decline to let him go. Ditto for any other NFL coaches whose contracts extend beyond 2021.

Meanwhile, USC has accomplished the mission of creating buzz about the job. The question now becomes whether they can find a head coach who will make the program what it once was.