Patriots are signing Calvin Munson off Dolphins’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots are signing linebacker Calvin Munson off the Dolphins’ practice squad, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Munson returns to New England, taking the spot of linebacker Harvey Langi after the Patriots placed Langi on injured reserve earlier this week.

Munson spent almost a month on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2018.

Munson, 26, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He signed with the Giants and made their team as a rookie.

He played all 16 games with the Dolphins last season.

In his five-year career, Munson has appeared in 32 games with seven starts. He has 76 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.