Preston Smith, Kevin King listed as questionable for Thursday night

Edge rusher Preston Smith and cornerback Kevin King did not play for the Packers in last Sunday’s win over Washington and final word on their status for Thursday night’s game against Arizona will wait until gameday.

The Packers listed both players as questionable on their final injury report of the seek. Smith is dealing with an oblique injury and King has shoulder and back issues.

Defensive linemen Kenny Clark (ankle) and Dean Lowry ankle) went from limited participation on Monday and Tuesday to full participation on Wednesday. They did not get injury designations for Thursday night.

Tackle Dennis Kelly (back) is unlikely to play after being tagged as doubtful.