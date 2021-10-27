Ravens signing Cedric Ogbuehi to practice squad

Getty Images

The Ravens are off this week, but they are making a move to shore up their depth at offensive tackle for when they return in Week Nine.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are signing Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad. The team intends to call Ogbuehi up to the active roster soon.

Alejandro Villanueva moved from right to left tackle after Ronnie Stanley‘s season-ending ankle injury. Patrick Mekari took over at right tackle, but suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Ogbuehi was released by the Seahawks this week. He started one game for them this season and four games during the 2020 season.