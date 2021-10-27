Rep. Krishnamoorthi “disturbed” by Roger Goodell’s comments regarding WFT investigation information

Getty Images

During the same press conference in which Commissioner Roger Goodell said that more information will not be released regarding the Washington Football Team investigation, he said that the NFL will be “cooperative” with the request from Congress for more information. One of the members of Congress who signed last Thursday’s letter to Goodell requesting more information can’t reconcile those two aspects of Goodell’s comments.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) told Adam Longo of WUSA-TV, “I’m disturbed by what [Goodell] said” regarding the league’s refusal to release more information.

“I’m not really sure what it means to cooperate with us if he doesn’t want to share what we’ve requested,” Rep. Krishnamoorthi said.

He added that, if the NFL doesn’t provide the information that Congress has requested, Congress has “tools at our disposal to compel the production of documents as well as live testimony,” and that he hopes an agreement can be reached for the materials to be produced.

The league surely won’t give in so easily. It’s concealing a fairly significant piece of information. People throughout the league are buzzing about it, and speculating about what the league is hiding by insisting so fervently — and on such flimsy grounds — to keep the materials private.

As one person not connected to the investigation (but generally connected to the happenings of the league) predicted on Wednesday, “It’s way bigger than even you think.”

Maybe it is. Maybe it isn’t. One way to prove that it isn’t would be to release the information.