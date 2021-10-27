Report: Deshaun Watson has waived his no-trade clause only for the Dolphins

Posted by Mike Florio on October 27, 2021, 10:24 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The two teams most likely to land quarterback Deshaun Watson are the Dolphins and the Panthers. As explained on Sunday, it comes down to whether Watson will waive his no-trade clause for one or both of those teams.

In a tweet that seems like it was very carefully worded, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers “are not expected to pursue” Watson “at this time,” because Watson “has only waived his no-trade clause for the Dolphins.”

While I won’t doubt the technical accuracy of the notion that Watson has only waived his no-trade clause for the Dolphins, it’s still possible that he’ll waive it for the Panthers, if the deal with the Dolphins doesn’t fully materialize.

Moreover, the Panthers are indeed pursuing Watson. They want him to waive the no-trade clause for Carolina. They want to acquire his services from the Texans. But, for reasons that likely will become apparent if/when a deal is done, they are second in line behind the Dolphins.

Basically, the Dolphins, Texans, and Watson have dibs on getting something accomplished. If it doesn’t happen, the Panthers will get a chance. For now, the Panthers are in the batter’s box. But they remain on deck.

Given the possibility that they won’t get a chance to take a swing at landing Watson, they need to create the impression that they’re not in the hunt. If they’re not in the hunt, they’ll never fail in their effort to get him.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Deshaun Watson has waived his no-trade clause only for the Dolphins

  1. Crazy he has ANY SAY on where he gets traded. Teams and owners that allow that in a players contract are just plain dumb.

  3. Uh-oh! Bad news for the Texans. If Watson is intent on going to South Florida only, which it appears he is, there will be no bidding war for his services. No bidding war, smaller — perhaps very small — draft pick haul.

  4. Dude’s a joke…I WANT OUT! But I only want out to go here. The Texans should tell him to play and let him choose to sit…or force the NFL to actually do something about Mr Massage.

  5. Setting everything else aside for a moment, the Panthers seem like an obviously better team than the Dolphins when all their pieces are healthy. Maybe he wants Florida for tax reasons?

  6. How is something like this allowed to happen? Texans should be able to void all his guaranteed money including what has been paid, and then be able to squat on his rights. A player shouldn’t be able to take a $27m signing bonus as part of $110m guaranteed, then refuse to play for that team and hold them hostage. All while facing 25+ civil and criminal complaints/charges.

  7. With Kraft, the police admitted there was no human trafficking but seems likely he paid for sex.

    We know Watson paid for sex because his lawyer admitted it. Lets say all the Watson assault charges turn out to be false or not credible.

    Has the NFL ever suspended someone for paying for sex? The only time I can recall anyone even getting caught was Eugene Robinson right before the 98 Superbowl. I think it must violate some conduct policy somehow.

  8. The trouble that Watson will get into in Miami is a shadow of the trouble he can cause in Texas.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.