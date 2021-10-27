Report: Khalil Mack is not expected to play this week, may be placed on IR

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 27, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT
Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack has been playing through a foot injury, but now it looks like the Bears are going to give him some time off to heal.

According to a report from NFL Media, Mack is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Mack is also a candidate to be placed on injured reserve. If he were placed on the list, then he would be out for three games and four weeks because Chicago has a Week 10 bye. That extra time may help him.

Mack hasn’t practiced much since first appearing on Chicago’s injury report with the foot issue in Week Four, but he’s continued to play well. He recorded a sack in each game from Week Two through Week Six. He had only one tackle in Chicago’s blowout loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Mack has 6.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in seven games this season. He hasn’t missed a game since 2018, his first season with the Bears.

4 responses to “Report: Khalil Mack is not expected to play this week, may be placed on IR

  1. Might as well shut him down for the season and take a look at some younger players, this season has been over for a while. They decided to waste a year in order to placate the cry babies.

  2. I should start getting excited about the imminent firing of Nagy and the prospect of a high 2nd round pick. The players have clearly quit, and are looking to get this clown removed. But as a 35-year Bear fan, I fully understand they will screw up their next coaching hire, draft pick, Chick-Fil-A order, whatever. All the “Venerable Founding Franchise”, “Monsters of the Midway” meatball jargon aside, the Bears are the Lions.

  3. It’s probably just as well. Mack had a big game two weeks ago, and historically after such an event he disappears for weeks at a time. It’s also almost November — when it gets cold in Chicago. Time for this Bear to hibernate.

  4. He must really be hurt if he can’t drag himself onto the field to get a chance to feast on human turnstile Mike McGlinchey…

