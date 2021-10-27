Report: Khalil Mack is not expected to play this week, may be placed on IR

Getty Images

Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack has been playing through a foot injury, but now it looks like the Bears are going to give him some time off to heal.

According to a report from NFL Media, Mack is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Mack is also a candidate to be placed on injured reserve. If he were placed on the list, then he would be out for three games and four weeks because Chicago has a Week 10 bye. That extra time may help him.

Mack hasn’t practiced much since first appearing on Chicago’s injury report with the foot issue in Week Four, but he’s continued to play well. He recorded a sack in each game from Week Two through Week Six. He had only one tackle in Chicago’s blowout loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Mack has 6.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in seven games this season. He hasn’t missed a game since 2018, his first season with the Bears.