Rigoberto Sanchez named AFC special teams player of the week

The Colts fought through the elements in Bay Area to defeat the 49ers 30-18 on Sunday and field position was a key part of the victory.

That’s part of why punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Sanchez hit six punts for an average of 45.5 yards with a long of 79 yards in the yards in the second quarter to totally flip the field. That was the second-longest punt of the 2021 season and the longest punt in franchise history.

Sanchez also registered six kickoffs, one of which went for a touchback.

This is the second special teams player of the week award for Sanchez this season, as he also earned the honor in Week Four.

Sanchez and the Colts take on the Titans this week at home.