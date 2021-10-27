Rob Gronkowski returns to practice

Getty Images

Tom Brady may be getting one of his favorite weapons back soon.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has returned to practice, per multiple reporters at the session.

Gronkowski hadn’t practiced since suffering fractured ribs in the Buccaneers’ loss to the Rams back in Week Three. He was said to be close to returning a couple of weeks ago, but he’s just made it back on the field on Wednesday.

In three games this season, Gronkowski has 16 receptions for 184 yards with four touchdowns.

Gronkowski wasn’t the only Bucs player to get back to practice, as linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) were also back practicing. David’s missed the last two weeks and Sherman missed Sunday’s win over the Bears.

The Bucs play the Saints on Sunday.