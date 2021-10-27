Robert Saleh: Mike White to start for Jets, same expectations for him as for any QB

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Mike White will get the first start of his NFL career on Sunday against the Bengals, and coach Robert Saleh said today that the Jets don’t expect any big changes in their offense.

White came in for an injured Zach Wilson last week against the Patriots and played most of the game, and Saleh liked what he saw from White, who was seeing his first regular-season action.

“Same expectations every starting quarterback would have,” Saleh said. “Take care of the football, move the football, move the chains, score when you have the chance to score. Just really command the offense the way he has since OTAs and training camp. Thought he did a really nice job when he stepped in there on Sunday. Finished off the scoring drive, had another drive into field goal range that we failed on fourth down. Had a scoring drive to start the second half. Had another drive that entered field goal range, we just didn’t finish. So he can move the ball. He can do well. Don’t make it bigger than it needs to be.”

The Jets plan to elevate Josh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as White’s backup. They have also just traded for veteran Joe Flacco, although it’s unclear whether they think Flacco will be ready enough after one week of practice to be active on Sunday.